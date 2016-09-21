Barry Morgan will get us Spaced Out

FROM ADELAIDE: Barry Morgan is an electronic organ salesman from South Australia portrayed by Stephen Teakle.

BARRY Morgan is the eponymous character in Barry Morgan's World of Organs, a stage show based on a fictional electronic organ salesman from Adelaide portrayed by Australian musician and comedian Stephen Teakle.

When he's not busy giving the public the best organ deals in town, you can catch him performing live, sharing the Joy Of The Organ.

Barry wants to take you out of this world where no organ has gone before.

For Space Travellers and Organ Lovers alike, Barry will play all the great cosmic hits from Star Wars to Space Invaders and beyond.

Barry Morgan rose to fame after performing on ABC's Spicks and Specks where he became an instant audience favourite. After his Spicks and Specks Finale appearance, Barry trended on Twitter, as the Australian public's love for this character grew.

Barry has featured on TV programs such as Gordon Street Tonight and The Marngrook Footy Show.