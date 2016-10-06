27°
Barry Cassidy brings Insiders to the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
| 6th Oct 2016 1:21 PM
Barrie Cassidy.Photo Contributed
Barrie Cassidy.Photo Contributed

INSIDERS, the ABC TV's Sunday morning discussion program, is coming to Byron Bay.

The political panel is the highest rating morning program on Australian TV.

The format of the program usually starts with Cassidy discussing the political issues of the week, followed by an interview with a current Australian political figure, usually an Australian politician.

Each week in the studio, Cassidy discusses current political issues with a panel of three commentators or journalists of varying political perspectives.

Cassidy has hosted the Sunday morning political discussion show Insiders since its inception in 2001.

Host Barrie Cassidy will be live on stage with a panel of political commentators:

  • author and political and social commentator, David Marr;
  • political editor with The Guardian, Katharine Murphy and
  • author and columnist, Niki Savva.

Barrie Cassidy will guide the panel through all the big political developments in 2016, and screen the most entertaining videos of the political year.

The evening is a Byron Writers Festival event.

Details

  • When: Monday, November 16, 6pm
  • Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay
  • Tickets: $35 General / $30 Members and concession
  • Click here to book tickets.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  barry cassidy, byron writers festival, insiders

