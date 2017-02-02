37°
News

Baptism of fire for NSW roads minister

Mia Armitage
| 2nd Feb 2017 2:40 PM
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey is being touted as a potential new minister in the Baird Government.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey is being touted as a potential new minister in the Baird Government. Nationals

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"BAPTISM of fire,” says Melinda Pavey, describing her first day on the job as NSW roads minister after being sworn in on Monday.

"There was a terrible accident on the M1 at Brooklyn (about 51km north of Sydney), I spent all day at the transport management centre in Redfern.”

Mrs Pavey likened the enormity of the traffic crisis to a bush fire thanks to its impact on commuters and the scale of recovery efforts.

"It was a really good experience for me to see the transport management centre in operation,” she said.

"It's a communication hub for all transport, there are 50 people there a day - staff from police, ferries... and data comes in from rural roads.”

Biggest engineering project

Twelve hours after Brooklyn's traffic conditions were restored, Mrs Pavey emerged from her "baptism of fire” to share some of her goals as Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight with The Northern Star.

The ministerial title given to her by new Premier Gladys Berejiklian is Mrs Pavey's first, after serving in politics for 15 years and winning the mid-north coast seat of Oxley for the Nationals in 2015.

Pacific Highway upgrades in NSW amount to "the biggest engineering project since the Snowy Hyrdo”, said Mrs Pavey.

"We have a road infrastructure bonanza in the (north coast) region and there's more to come.”

Project challenges

Mrs Pavey said she was due to "meet the team” overseeing Pacific Highway upgrades in Grafton, next week, to learn of project challenges and to see how she might "better maximise opportunities for local workforces”.

"That's something I'm going to drill down into, we've just done similar work in my electorate.

"Because we have such a construction boom going on in NSW, we need to build the capacity of the workforce by engaging with local road contractors.”

An initial $500 million state fund for roads maintenance still had $360 million available for council applications over the next couple of years, she said.

State and federal government funding combined with private investment created another $38 billion for NSW infrastructure and Mrs Pavey said two thirds of tax-payer contributions would be spent in regional areas.

Strategies to reduce road toll

"We're looking at strategies to reduce the road toll, it's a whole of community approach,” she said.

Too many speed zones, a lack of driver experience on rural roads compared to "state of the art” highways and driver distractions were key community concerns, Mrs Pavey said.

Mrs Pavey hadn't read NSW Chief Scientist Mary O'Kane's comprehensive report on koala populations, released in December, that included impacts of roads on koala habitat.

She had seen the Ballina to Woolgoolga Pacific Highway upgrade Koala Management Plan, mentioned in the report, and said the RMS was hiring an ecologist to work on site as the project continued.

"There's always more information that can be brought in,” she said, "I think we are doing the best we can to balance the concerns of the community with creating safer roads”.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  melinda pavey northern nsw pacific highway road safety roads and maritime services

Airport keeping birds at bay

Airport keeping birds at bay

ARE cannons the answer to keeping people and aircraft safe as Ballina airport continues to fight the war against birdstrikes?

Gunpoint robbery at North Coast caravan park

DRINK RIDING: A cyclist almost crashed into a police car while under the influence of alcohol last week.

Alleged robber still at large on the Northern Rivers

HEATWAVE: When will it end?

Generic hot weather photo.

It's hot and it's only getting hotter

Baptism of fire for NSW roads minister

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey is being touted as a potential new minister in the Baird Government.

Melinda Pavey says jobs and safety come first in her new portfolio

Local Partners

Dog academy 'something area has needed for a long time'

TWO business owners have come together to start dog obedience classes in an open, yet controlled environment.

New shed for Casino means the world to the men

GREAT DAY: Harold Wray, 79, Don Simpkins, 79, and Bruce Rultey, 67, at the opening of the new Casino Men's Shed at the Casino Showgrounds.

"I built my mum's kitchen when I was 10 years old"

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

This March weekend could be the busiest of the year

On the corner of Magellan and Carrington Streets at the 2016 Lismore Eat the Street Festival.

This three day period is packed with events, so be prepared

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Face of Irish Marriage Equality will take a Byron Bay break

REMEMBER Pantigate and the drag queen that led the campaign? The Irish do.

Lismore to feature in international collaboration

(nothing is) Useless is an experimental partnership between RealArtWorks Inc and Tralala Blip. Photo Contributed

"Noise Opera” on show in east coast tour stopping in Lismore

The TV twist you won't see coming

Mandy Moore stars in the TV series This Is Us.

MANDY Moore takes Aussie viewers inside the hit drama This Is Us.

Splendour 2017 dates confirmed

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Time to book your holidays

TRAGEDY: House Rules winners rocked by dad's death

House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.

Police confirm sudden death of House Rules' Luke and Cody dad

Roller-strollers to make a comeback

The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed

See the original boy band of the 1970's this July

I'm A Celeb: ‘She’s walking around with no clothes on’

Tziporah Malkah, formerly Kate Fischer, is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Girls turn on Tziporah: ‘We don’t want to see it’

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,385,000

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 (approx.) is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $875,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 Expressions On...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Northern Rivers homes worth more

Fewer properties for sale have helped keep house prices healthy.

"You are seeing a growing demand for lifestyle properties”

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

RENTALS: We have a list near or below the average price

2/5 Hayes Street, Goonellabah

Check out our list of rentals available around the area.

Builders smiling over Northern Rivers construction boom

Epiq at Lennox Head

Good luck trying to get a tradie in 2017 - they're booked out

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!