33°
News

Local theatre production postponed

Javier Encalada
| 8th Oct 2016 11:00 AM
Promo image of The Little Shop of Horrors upcoming production by Bangalow Theatre Company.
Promo image of The Little Shop of Horrors upcoming production by Bangalow Theatre Company. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BANGALOW Theatre Company (BTC) has postponed its production of the Little Shop of Horrors.

BTC's annual major production was scheduled for early November.

Actor Brian Pamphilon (playing Seymour, the lead character) injured his Achilles tendon during rehearsals and will need time to recover from his injury.

BTC's production of Little Shop of Horrors will be rescheduled to take place at the Bangalow A&I Hall in early 2017.

BTC co-founder Anouska Gammon confirmed the rescheduling of the season.

"We will support Brian in his recovery and work together towards bringing the show to 2017. This is show business! The show must go on- and it will," she said.

"Brian has been outstanding throughout the rehearsal period and has taken to Seymour's character brilliantly. He is made for this role."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bangalow theatre company, little shop of horrors, whatson

Motorbike rider critical

Motorbike rider critical

A MOTORBIKE rider remains in serious condition in hospital.

Local theatre production postponed

Promo image of The Little Shop of Horrors upcoming production by Bangalow Theatre Company.

Little Shop of Horrors will be staged in 2017

Photographer plans memorial calendar for Rhys 'Efron'

Late Northern Rivers rugby player Rhys McNaughton. Photo Contributed John Bortolin Manscapes

New idea to honour young Northern Rivers man who committed suicide

Gulaptis: sharks a bigger threat than greyhounds

Chris Gulaptis

Chris Gulaptis says sharks are a bigger threat than greyhounds

Local Partners

Greatest show on earth comes to town

THERE'S nothing quite like show memories.

Farmers frustrated as thieves target farms

Rural property protection in Casino.

WARNING: spate of farm thefts in region

Local theatre production postponed

Promo image of The Little Shop of Horrors upcoming production by Bangalow Theatre Company.

Little Shop of Horrors will be staged in 2017

Latest deals and offers

Local theatre production postponed

Local theatre production postponed

HIT musical The Little Shop of Horrors will now be staged in early 2017

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar.

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

Matthew Le Nevez plays Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock. Supplied by Channel 10.

MATT Le Nevez portrays Australian great Peter Brock in Ten's biopic

Black Rheno to play Lismore on East Coast tour

Black Rheno bring their stripped back sludge metal through regional Australia.

New EP will accompany Black Rheno's Lismore show

Airbourne achieve new high in chart placings

Airbourne lead vocalist Joel O'Keeffe delivers his aussie rock to a large crowd of punters at the Blue Stage at Big Day Out 2011 at the Gold Coast Parkland. 23/01/2011 Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Airbourne's new album is gaining attention worldwide

The Wilson Pickers and Billinudgel's music miracle

The Wilson Pickers is a country blues band formed in 2008 by Sime Nugent, Danny Widdicombe, John Bedggood, Ben Salter and Billinudgel's Andrew Morris.

Their latest album is called You Can't Catch Fish From a Train

Olivia's new music is a community of care

Artwork for the album Liv On by Olivia Newton-John, Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky.

Liv On is her new release

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Under Contract

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Beachside Suffolk - Don’t Miss This!

5 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 $870,000 to...

Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase an immaculate 4 bedroom home in beachside Suffolk. This classic beach home features a spacious open plan kitchen...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Saturday 8 October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity ... $549,000 to...

Open: Saturday 8 October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

Friday 11.00 - 11.30am One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market