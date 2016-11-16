28°
News

Ban jet skis in Ballina waterways: OPINION

16th Nov 2016 3:49 PM
One letter writer says jet skis should be banned in Ballina Shire waterways.
One letter writer says jet skis should be banned in Ballina Shire waterways.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I LIVE in Ballina and swim/kayak in the Richmond River and at Ballina beaches (including South Ballina Beach).

Most weekends I am disturbed at home in East Ballina by the noise of jet skis revving up over 1km away.

Groups of up to seven people on individual jet skis often make their way to the main part of the river in a peace shattering "petro-recreational" convoy.

These people essentially speed around doing dangerous and disruptive manoeuvres, causing almost every form of pollution at the expense of other recreational river and beach users.

On Saturday, November 12 around lunchtime a group of five individual jet skis arrived at South Ballina Beach and were speeding close to shore doing dangerous and disruptive manoeuvres in the swimming area of South Wall.

I felt in personal danger, the peace of this nature reserve was disrupted and I could smell two-stroke fuel along the beach. Usually I smell diesel from illegal 4x4 drivers as they destroy the ecosystems and peace of South Ballina Beach.

I can't imagine how disturbing and dangerous these jet skis are for water creatures and an accident is imminent as evidenced elsewhere. I believe jet skis should be banned from Ballina Shire waterways just as they are in the Byron Shire Council area.

Tobin Saunders,

East Ballina.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina beach jet ski

'It came out of nowhere': Man crashes into cow at 100km/h

'It came out of nowhere': Man crashes into cow at 100km/h

A MAN is lucky to be alive after a terrifying early morning crash after a cow ran out onto the road between Casino and Kyogle.

'Ancient wall' could halt Lismore plateau development

View of Lismore from the North Lismore Plateau.

Plans for a major residential development could be put on hold again

Heroic efforts of bystanders couldn't save dolphin

This female pantropical spotted dolphin washed up at Ocean Shores on the weekend.

Rare sighting of off-shore species, but the animal had health issues

Whale carcass washed up on remote beach

This whale was washed up on the beach just north of Broadwater National Park on Tuesday night.

IT WAS a sad end to a majestic creatures washed up on the beach

Local Partners

5 topics discussed at Kyogle Council's meeting

MONDAY night saw Kyogle Council resolve a number of topics.

Whale carcass washed up on remote beach

This whale was washed up on the beach just north of Broadwater National Park on Tuesday night.

IT WAS a sad end to a majestic creatures washed up on the beach

The Johnny Cash Story comes to Ballina

MUSIC: The cast of The Johnny Cash Story, featuring Barry 'Dr. Baz' Ferrier and Ilona Harker.

The Johnny Cash Story, featuring 'Dr. Baz' and Ilona Harker

House of ill repute opens this weekend

STARS: Sheriff Dodd (Rod Ramsay) and Miss Mona (Jacquie McCalman) reminisce in the Ballina Player's production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas musical at the Players Theatre

Join the Galactic Empire for a Westpac Helicopter fundraiser

STARS: From left, Actors Riz Ahmed, Diego Luna, Felicity Jones, Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen . Star Wars: Rogue One. Supplied by Disney.

A special charity screening of Rogue One, A Star Wars Story

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

EASILY one of the most joyful experiences the movies have had to offer this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

The Johnny Cash Story comes to Ballina

MUSIC: The cast of The Johnny Cash Story, featuring Barry 'Dr. Baz' Ferrier and Ilona Harker.

The Johnny Cash Story, featuring 'Dr. Baz' and Ilona Harker

House of ill repute opens this weekend

STARS: Sheriff Dodd (Rod Ramsay) and Miss Mona (Jacquie McCalman) reminisce in the Ballina Player's production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas musical at the Players Theatre

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,700,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Immaculate Family Home - Sought After Sunrise

72 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $785,000 to...

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom + study home offers spacious living and entertaining areas in a high demand location. The home has a well-designed and...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,750,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to ... Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. The lots range from...

Auction this Saturday! - Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Guide $940,000 to...

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Auction this Saturday! - Great Investment or 1st Home Buy

1/37 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

Duplex 3 2 1 Guide $640,000 to...

This low maintenance neat and tidy duplex is set on a generous 540sqm level block in sought after Baywood Chase, Suffolk Park. Perfectly suited for the first home...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly posited directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

High demand: New estate selling long before land release

The proposed 38-lot subdivision in Quays Dr, Ballina.

Land sells before prices released

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!