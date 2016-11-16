Ban jet skis in Ballina waterways: OPINION

One letter writer says jet skis should be banned in Ballina Shire waterways.

I LIVE in Ballina and swim/kayak in the Richmond River and at Ballina beaches (including South Ballina Beach).

Most weekends I am disturbed at home in East Ballina by the noise of jet skis revving up over 1km away.

Groups of up to seven people on individual jet skis often make their way to the main part of the river in a peace shattering "petro-recreational" convoy.

These people essentially speed around doing dangerous and disruptive manoeuvres, causing almost every form of pollution at the expense of other recreational river and beach users.

On Saturday, November 12 around lunchtime a group of five individual jet skis arrived at South Ballina Beach and were speeding close to shore doing dangerous and disruptive manoeuvres in the swimming area of South Wall.

I felt in personal danger, the peace of this nature reserve was disrupted and I could smell two-stroke fuel along the beach. Usually I smell diesel from illegal 4x4 drivers as they destroy the ecosystems and peace of South Ballina Beach.

I can't imagine how disturbing and dangerous these jet skis are for water creatures and an accident is imminent as evidenced elsewhere. I believe jet skis should be banned from Ballina Shire waterways just as they are in the Byron Shire Council area.

Tobin Saunders,

East Ballina.