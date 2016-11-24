Ballinale, an 'arty-pop' festival this weekend

HOLA!: Purple Moustacho is an art collective conformed by two Australia based Mexican artists: Jorge Mansilla and Sissy Reyes.

BALLINALE is Ballina's new festival of the arts, opening this Friday at 6pm and running through the weekend to Sunday.

Ballinale will be an 'arty-pop' up festival bringing together international artists and performers plus some local creatives for a weekend of edgy bliss for the senses..

Organisers Caroline Wales said Ballinale was born from the knowing that too many art lovers who reside in Ballina, leave the area for their cultural fix.

"We want them to stay. We need more art in Ballina, and we think our paradise is one of the best-kept secrets of the Northern Rivers," she said.

"We have infiltrated more than 20 self-storage units and converted them into boutique gallery spaces for you to explore and interact with, thanks to Spacemen Self-Storage."

Opening night will see sound and performance from local troupe The Ironing Maidens and Dracopede.

Tobin Saunders and Mista Flynn will spin some tunes from the decks while visitors wonder the cave-like alleyways searching for the unique and individual gallery pods.

Purple Moustacho is an Art collective conformed by two Australia-based Mexican artists: Jorge Mansilla and Sissy Reyes.

They joined forces in order to produce complex, surreal and striking aesthetics with themes of gender, sexuality and consumerism which aim to expose the absurdity within these cultural constructs.

Jorge Mansilla was born in 1979 has lived in the USA., Spain and Australia.

He has been producing art since 1999, exploring various themes such as sexuality, spirituality, our relationship with nature and death.

His art results fall in the intersection of figurative and abstract, constantly obsessed with the possibility of making visible the intangible.

Sissy Reyes is a visual artist born in 1982 who migrated to Australia in 2007.

She is influenced by cinema, mythology and cultural gender studies.

Her work explores alternative narratives of gender, class, ethnicity and the subconscious through the surreal and the absurd by highlighting the social conventions we perceive as "normal/abnormal".

Some of the other artists participating are:

KnitPic will transform their space with a knitted underwater world.

will transform their space with a knitted underwater world. Sean Del Signore from Bundjalung Nation will mesmerise you with his song lines.

from Bundjalung Nation will mesmerise you with his song lines. Wade Marynowsky will show off one if his many robots and visual works;

will show off one if his many robots and visual works; Lauren Brincat and Lionel Bawden are making new, exciting pieces;

and are making new, exciting pieces; Leigh Arnald will have you staring into space

will have you staring into space See shearing shears transformed into Mad Max like skate boards from Franco Girardi.

Open hours this Saturday and Sunday will be 10am to 3pm at Spacemen Self Storage, 2 Ray O'Neill Crescent, Ballina (where the old Bunning's use to be across road from BP service station). A family friendly community event.