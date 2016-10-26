Ballina Prawn Festival will not be free this year

THIS year's Ballina Prawn Festival, to be held on November 12 at Missingham Park, will be a ticketed event.

Organisers announced this week that an adult would be charged $10 for entry, a child $5 and a family $30.

Festival director Nadia Eliott-Burgess said organisers "agonised" about ticketing the event, which is now in its fourth year.

"The fact is, to remain viable, we must be able to adequately resource the workload associated with the lead-up and delivery of the festival," Ms Eliott-Burgess said.

"So much goes on behind the scenes for several months prior to festival day and, sadly, community festivals rarely make it past the five-year mark because they are financially unsustainable," she said.

"We are not prepared to let Ballina Prawn Festival go down that path."

There will be free children's activities, Ballina Fishermen's Co-op boat parade, the Macadamia Castle animal show, the DIY raft-building competition and river race, and the Fair Go skate competition and Eat Street.

Tickets at ballinaprawnfestival.com.au.