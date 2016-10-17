Woman accused of nursing home murders faces court

ACCUSED OF MURDER: Former nurse Megan Jean Haines is accused of murdering two residents at a Ballina nursing home. Photo contributed

ACCUSED Ballina nursing home murderer Megan Jean Haines will today face Sydney Supreme Court.

Potential jurors will soon be ushered into the King Street Courthouse in groups, where the names of witnesses, police, lawyers and Haines will be read out.

Anyone with prior knowledge of someone involved in the case will have to tell the judge so they can be dismissed.

Numbers will then be drawn from a ballot to determine which remaining jurors will be sworn in.

Today's trial could last as long as eight weeks, with the jury having to determine whether Haines is guilty of murdering Ballina women Marie Darragh and Isabella Spencer in May 2014.