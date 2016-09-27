Ballina Fair's steps for sustainability

NEW AND SHINY: Ballina Fair Shopping Centre has had 384 x 260 watt solar panels installed.

BALLINA Fair Shopping Centre has some new additions to its roof - 384x260 watt solar panels generating over 161MWh of electricity per annum.

Marketing manager Joanna Wilkinson said it was the centre's next step to positively contributing towards sustainability.

"A lot of households in our local area have embraced solar, so it is exciting to be introducing solar as part of our efforts to improve the centre's sustainability,” she said.

"As a community shopping centre, it is important that we lead the way in reducing our environmental footprint.”

Ballina Fair has also focused on a number of improvements the centre's sustainability.

These include new energy efficient LED technologies throughout the shopping centre, air-conditioning upgrades and fine tuning programs to replace the older energy intensive plant with high efficiency equipment and to optimise energy performance in operation.