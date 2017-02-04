Ballina councillor to take road safety to minister

The ALstonville bypass intersection at ALstonville has been the scene of numerous incidents. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

A BALLINA Shire councillor wants the new state minister for roads to visit what is arguably the most dangerous intersection on the Bruxner Hwy in a bid to fix the deadly road.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader said she has contacted the office of the newly appointed minister, Melinda Pavey to organise an on-site meeting at the notorious junction of the Alstonville bypass and Ballina Rd.

"I think with the accident history there now, I think it's time we ramped up the ante on trying to get something done about it before it becomes a death trap," Cr Cadwallader said.

Like many others, Cr Cadwallader said "a temporary solution" to improving safety at the black spot would be an extension of the merging lane eastbound towards Ballina.

"I think that by just extending that eastern pull out lane directly onto the Bruxner, I think that would be the answer and there's room to do it," Cr Cadwallader said.

"I don't understand why it wasn't made longer in the first instance because there's room to do it."

RELATED

Spike in crashes at Alstonville bypass 'devastating'

Is this the Northern Rivers' most dangerous intersection?

Cr Cadwallader is confident Ms Pavey will be very receptive to the issue being a non-metropolitan based MP who "has great understanding of regional areas".

The Roads and Maritime's plan to implement "an additional merge right sign will be installed to further advise drivers" in the area was slammed by Cr Cadwallader as "totally insufficient".

Reflecting on the construction of the bypass, Cr Cadwallader said it would have been better to invest in building a dual-carriage way.

"It would have been much more cost effective to do it in the initial stages and not wait for an accident history to build up before you say, 'okay we need it now,' " she said.

A lack of public transport was among the reasons Cr Cadwallader argued for the case to construct a dual carriageway along the bypass as well as improving our east-west corridors throughout the shire.

"We are very limited with public transport so everything goes via our roads, that's how we live our daily lives, " she said.

Melinda Pavey's office was contacted by the Northern Star for comment.