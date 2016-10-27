Ballina council votes to expand shark net trial

Ballina Shire Council has supported the trial of shark nets.

BALLINA Shire Council has today voted to ask the State Government to expand its planned trial of shark nets to six local beaches between Lennox Head and Ballina.

The move comes as Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair announced on Monday the government will introduce legislation to regulate mesh nets on the North Coast, enabling the six-month trial to commence as soon as possible.

Ballina councillors voted 7-2 for an expansion of the State Government's shark net trials.

Councillors who voted for the motion were: Mayor David Wright, Cr Phil Meehan, Cr Stephen McCarthy, Cr Jeff Johnson, Cr Ben Smith, Cr Eoin Johnston and Cr Sharon Cadwallader, who put forward the motion.

Councillors Nathan Willis and Keith Williams voted against the trial expansion.

Cr Sharon Parry was absent for the vote.

Many locals have taken to Facebook to celebrate the council's vote.

George Leslie wrote: "Congratulations to Ballina Shire Council on supporting and endorsing the shark net trials proposed by the NSW Government. Most importantly their proposal to have nets between Lennox and Lighthouse beaches."

Shark net opponents have also taken to social media to voice their disappointment in the council's decision.