LIGHTHOUSE Beach at Ballina has been closed following sightings of a shark this morning.

The Shark Smart Twitter account confirmed the news.

"NSWDPI advises Lighthouse Beach, Ballina closed for half an hour due to surfers sighting a shark," the account posted 20 minutes ago.

A reporter from The Northern Star who was on scene said some surfers have ignored the warnings and headed back out into the ocean.