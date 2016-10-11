'Baird will kill off greyhound racing via new rules'

PREMIER Mike Baird's spectacular backflip on banning greyhound racing is just a ruse to condemn the industry to "death by over-regulation", according to one NSW politician.

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers upper house MP Robert Borsak claimed the about-face - expected to be announced when parliament resumes today - was nothing but canny political manoeuvring.

"This so-called reversal of the greyhound racing ban is solely aimed at softening the blow of the Orange by-election and two flagged leadership spills, while ensuring the industry dies a slow death by over-regulation," Mr Borsak said.

"Closing some tracks, capping greyhound breeding to 2000, and forcing bonds for greyhounds bred will slowly kill the greyhound racing industry - especially if funding fairness is not restored.

"Over $35 million is robbed from greyhound racing annually to fund other racing codes, so any attempt at ensuring profitability and financial viability has a hole in its heart from the outset."

Mr Borsak said his party would move amendments seeking a full reversal of the ban, along with giving the industry power to govern itself.

"Any moves to reverse a ban will be for nothing unless the industry has self-governance, revenue and taxation sharing arrangements are made fairer, compensation for transfers of revenue is made, and no tracks are forced to close," Mr Borsak said.

The expected backflip comes after a Sydney greyhound trainer was charged with animal cruelty relating to live baiting on Monday.

The Cabramatta man was refused bail and is due to face court today.