29°
News

Backpackers at risk of 'black market' labour exploitation

Mia Armitage
| 19th Oct 2016 3:18 PM
CITRUS PICKING: Back packers hit the trees when the fruit is at its best. Photo Noel Thompson / Central & North Burnett Times
CITRUS PICKING: Back packers hit the trees when the fruit is at its best. Photo Noel Thompson / Central & North Burnett Times Picasa

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO thirds of more than 4,000 backpackers surveyed said they thought Aussie employers were exploiting them by undercutting their pay, a Fairwork inquiry has found.

Sixty per cent of respondents went on to say they were scared to report underpayment of wages in case employers refused to "sign off" on hours.

Less than half - 38% - said they felt positive about their time in 88-day compulsory work stints, usually on farms, completed in order to qualify for a second year in Australia.

The Fairwork Ombudsman has launched more than 25 "dedicated investigations" and is "pursuing a number of enforcement actions" in relation to the controversial 417 Australian Working Holiday Visa program, also known as Backpacker Visas.

Last week Ombudsman Natalie James released a report of findings from a two-year inquiry into the program and calling for "a clear mission to close the loopholes being used by those deliberately exploiting visa holders for profit".

Lismore and surrounding regions were an area of focus for the inquiry.

Backpacker Visa holders asking the Ombudsman for help nearly doubled from 23% of all working visa holders in 2011-2012 to 44% in 2015-2016.

When the program first started, farmers didn't necessarily have to pay the workers and allegations of exploitation emerged, said Ms James in the report.

More than a third of working backpackers said they were paid less than the minimum wage of $17.70 per hour; in 2015 -2016 the Ombudsman recovered $1.37 million in wages for Backpacker Visa holders.

Fourteen per cent of those surveyed said they had to pay in advance just to get regional work.

Six per cent said they had to pay employers to "sign off' on their hours.

Some backpackers reported employer deductions from their pay with only 21% of such agreements put into writing as per law.

"The backpacker labour-force is vital to some industries associated with food production in regional areas but we are at risk of it being a black-market, exploited labour-force if the settings remain the same" said Ms James.

She called for academics and migration experts to share their expertise on how best to solve the challenges.

The Inquiry was held alongside another inquiry into horticulture: the Harvest Trail Inquiry, a four-year effort due for reports in 2017.

The Ombudsman found that many backpackers were unaware of their working rights in Australia, especially backpackers from Asia.

The Ombudsman furthermore found that some "unscrupulous employers" were "targeting this cohort, especially via social media and websites".

Sexual harassment was also a problem, along with other dangerous working conditions and the Ombudsman was particularly concerned about young "females with limited English travelling alone.... in remote areas to undertake specified work".

"Business models" were built around work with "associated accommodation", the Ombudsman said.

The models then included "unlawful deductions on pay" - presumably for accommodation - and "charging fees" to find work for unwitting / intimidated backpackers.

Other models had backpackers doing unpaid work in exchange for accommodation on top of their 88 days of paid work or just to have the paid work "signed off" by employers (backpackers had to provide employer-signed evidence to the Immigration Department).

The Inquiry also found examples of "employers and hostels withholding passports without authority"; "employers engaging in sophisticated labour supply chains involving sham contracting, with visa-holders being engaged as contractors and not employees"; and "employers requiring visa-holders to pay money up-front for tools and equipment that the business was legally required to provide".

Matters were complicated by the fact that working backpackers from Taiwan and South Korea, the two highest users of second-year 417 visas in 2014, were used to wages less than half the Aussie minimum wage and were often willing to accept conditions beneath Australian standards.

Ms James said a theme from the Inquiry had appeared where both employers and employees involved in the 417 visa program saw it as a "working" visa rather than a holiday visa.

The compulsory 88-day working component of 417 visas comprised 12.5% of the total time eligible backpackers were entitled to holiday in Australia but the report suggested that most backpackers worked far more than legally required.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  417 working holiday visas backpackers exploitation fair work australia fair work ombudsman fruit picking minimum wage natalie james

$5000 reward for information on 'horrific' sheep strangling

$5000 reward for information on 'horrific' sheep strangling

AN ANIMAL rights group is concerned the killing of a sheep at a Northern Rivers school may have been "practice" for a human victim.

UPDATE: Woman dies after Bruxner Hwy crash

A two vehicle accident on the Bruxner Highway between Alstonville and Wollongbar.

A woman has lost her fight for life after being involved in a crash

Woman accused of attempted murder described 'bones snapping'

Jessica Honey Fallon has been accused of attempting to murder Murwillumbah man Michael Martin.

YOUNG woman to stand trial over bloody attempted murder

A soulful sound

Folk/Country singer-songwriter Nigel Wearne.

Folk/country singer-songwriter, Nigel Wearne, comes to town

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

A soulful sound

Folk/Country singer-songwriter Nigel Wearne.

Folk/country singer-songwriter, Nigel Wearne, comes to town

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

A soulful sound

A soulful sound

FOLK/country singer-songwriter, Nigel Wearne, will be performing in Lismore and Tintenbar next week.

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is "secretly" dating Darren Aronofsky

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Stunning, Light Filled, Queenslander with Views

32 Rifle Range Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,275,000

This beautiful private home is situated in one of the best streets in Bangalow with elevated views taking in the surrounding countryside. You will love the charm...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Deceased Estate - Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Auction this...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in Mullumbimby...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

OCEAN VIEW DUPLEX

1/16 Palmer Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

3 2 1 $675,000

This luxury designed contemporary home is located in the exclusive Byron Views Development. There is a refreshing easterly outlook to the Capricornia canal, nature...

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 $785,000

With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring multiple elevated building sites - this...

SEASIDE SERENITY

10 Royal Avenue, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 $715,000

Private and tucked away within lush tropical gardens is this peaceful coastal retreat. A quality relaxed lifestyle awaits at this comfortable residence which is...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes