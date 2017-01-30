Back to school heatwave for Northern Rivers

It's going to be a hot week!

THE first week back at school for Northern Rivers students is set to be a warm one with temperatures predicted to reach the 40s.

The Bureau of Meteorology explained that a trough extended from northern inland parts of Australia to inland NSW while a high pressure system lay over the Tasman Sea.

This weather pattern, the BoM said, will bring increasing heat to much of the state, with heatwave conditions forecast over large portions of the state for the coming days.

A front is likely to move across southern parts of the state on Tuesday, the BoM said, and bring some mild relief in the south, while very hot conditions persist in the north.

Forecast for Monday:

Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower along the coastal fringe this morning.

Light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then tending northerly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday:

Hot, and a sunny morning.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the south in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 39.

Wednesday:

Hot and mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a shower inland in the afternoon.

The chance of a thunderstorm inland in the morning and afternoon.

Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h turning east to northeasterly 25 to 35 km/h during the morning then tending north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 34 to 40.

Thursday:

Hot, mostly sunny morning.

30% chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening.

The chance of a thunderstorm inland in the morning and afternoon.

Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h tending north to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the day then shifting south to southeasterly during the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 35 to 41.