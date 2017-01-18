38°
News

Back to school: Get your family ready

18th Jan 2017 1:35 PM
Generic photo of parent and child, Friday, Feb 14, 2014. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING
Generic photo of parent and child, Friday, Feb 14, 2014. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING JOE CASTRO

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S that time of year again: School holidays are drawing to a close and term time fast approaches.

Before you start hurtling around looking for uniforms and searching for new shoes, it's worth taking time to plan ahead, experts have said.

"It's best for parents and for kids to start the term in a calm and focused way,” child psychologist, Nicole Pierotti said.

"No one needs lost socks or tired kids first day back at school. Invest a little time in preparing for back to school and you will feel calm and in control.

"Families are much happier and run smoothly when you start the term off in a organised manner.”

Nicole offers her top tips on getting your child ready to go back to school:

1. Get Sleep on Track - holidays are well known for later bedtimes and morning sleep-ins. Rather than wait until the first day back at school, adjust your child's bedtime back 15 minutes a night a few nights before, so on the first day of school, they'll bounce out of bed with ease.

2. Find those uniforms - The day before school goes back, get your children to organise their uniform, find their shoes, give them a polish, gather their hats and lunchboxes. You don't want to be looking for lost socks on the first day of school.

3. Be lunch box ready - Back to lunchboxes it is. So be sure to organise the grocery list, shop, stock the pantry and plan for the week ahead before school starts.

4. Replace stationery - Get your children to check their pens, pencils, rubbers, coloured pencils and glue sticks. Replace any that are past their use. It's certainly easier to shop for these in the holidays than running around after school and in-between school activities. Plus your child's teacher really doesn't want to be asked about these the first few days back!

5. Update your timetable - spend 30 minutes updating your timetable with after school activities, sport, choirs, drama, music. Pencil it in your diary and be sure to print it out and put it on the noticeboard or fridge. Have it visible not hidden in a file or on a desk somewhere. I love making colour coded ones with a different colour for each child. Frixion pens are great for this because you can rub out any changes with the built-in eraser, without a trace, to keep your timetable easy to read and ensure you stay organised.

A child psychologist of 19 years, Nicole Pierotti runs her own clinic and parenting advice website, Baby Smiles.

Lismore Northern Star
FOUND: 10 swimming spots to help you cool down

FOUND: 10 swimming spots to help you cool down

LOOKING for a place to swim to cool down from this crazy heatwave?

Should cats be kept inside, even during the day?

A Goonellabah resident is concerned about feral cats killing wildlife in the area.

Goonellabah woman says cats kill wildlife in her neighbourhood

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of Ballina show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Highest temperatures saw mercury go over 40 degrees

HOT WEATHER: Laura-Li, James, Charlotte and Maya Gough cooling down in the surf at Elliott Heads river mouth.

We checked out the highest temps today

Local Partners

Back to school: Get your family ready

IT'S that time of year again: School holidays are drawing to a close and term time fast approaches.

Heatwave: How to keep cool safely

Pools are great for families but safety must always be considered

While it's important to stay cool, it's also important to stay safe

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of Ballina show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Ahoy! The Wooden Boat Festival is on its way

Members of the Richmond River Rowing & Sailing Club admire Mark Pierce's boat Northbridge Junior, ahead of the 2017 Wooden Boat Festival on Australia Day. Back row, from left, is Mark Pierce, Jacqueline Heap, Commodore Phil Robbins and James Kalaf. At front, from left, is Tony Pullyn, George Renault, David Bowler, Geoff Benson and Maurice Renault.

Australia Day event a must-see for fans of timber craft

Northern Rivers murder mystery takes out award at Flickerfest

MURDER MYSTERY: Northern Rivers young actress Yasmin Honeychurch in a still from the award-wiining film In a Canefield by Emily Avila and Coralie Tapper.

Finding'little star' brought film shoot to the region.

Kid nails Swift impersonation

Kid nails Swift impersonation

TAYLOR Swift has a seven-year-old doppelganger. And she may be better than T-Swift herself.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of Ballina show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande

Not everyone was impressed with Grande’s self-proclaimed work ethic

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Guide $1,200,000...

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 NEW PRICE ...

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly onto the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

'That’s the nature of commercial reality': Lismore council

GAME CHANGER: The $13 million proposal by Quest proposal is for a three-storey complex featuring 41 serviced apartments, 53 on-site carparks, 24-hour on-site management, a gymnasium and modern guest facilities.

"It's a shame the development is no longer on the table"

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

LAND VALUES: Figures reveal how much your property is worth

Land values in Ballina have increased over the past 12 months.

Property in one Northern Rivers town has increased by almost 14%

6 new estates to build a home on the Northern Rivers

Land estates are available now on the Northern Rivers with some stages opening up soon.

Looking for a place to put down roots and raise a family?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!