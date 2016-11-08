Babysitter to face fatal car crash charges at Lismore court

Courteney Matthews at her last appearance at Lismore Local Court.

A BABYSITTER who has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a four-year-old girl will reappear in Lismore Local Court today.

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 19, of Casino, was charged after a crash on the Bruxner Hwy east of Casino in December last year.

Elle Underhill, the daughter of a local police sergeant, was killed.

Her two-year-old sister and another girl, aged 7, were also hurt in the crash, and the 81-year-old driver of the other car was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with chest injuries.

At her last court appearance in September, Matthews was supported by family members as the matter was adjourned.

The parents of Elle Underhill were also in the court room.