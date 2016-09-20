25°
Babysitter back to face fatal car crash charges

20th Sep 2016 5:30 AM
Courteney Pearl Matthews leaves Casino Local Court in July after being charged over the death of a four year old girl.
Courteney Pearl Matthews leaves Casino Local Court in July after being charged over the death of a four year old girl. Hamish Broome

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Casino woman, charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a four-year-old girl she was babysitting at the time, will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Courteney Pearl Matthews was charged after a crash on the Bruxner Hwy east of Casino on December 18 last year.

Elle Underhill, the daughter of a local police sergeant, was killed.

Her two-year-old sister and another girl, aged 7, were also hurt in the crash, and the 81-year-old driver of the other car was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with chest injuries.

In July this year Matthews appeared in Casino Local Court to face charges including dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and negligent driving occasioning death.

She did not enter a plea to the charges.

The matter was adjourned until today, and has been listed for a mention in the Lismore Local Court.

