Award winning Holden continues to shine for restorer

Proud car owner Paul Connolly shows off his trophy and the FX Holden that won it for him.

AFTER two long years of lovingly restoring his FX Holden, the awards are rolling in for Paul Connolly.

The Evans Head man recently attended the 23rd Australian Early Holden Federation FX/FJ Nationals in Mansfield, Victoria and walked away with first prize from 180 other cars.

FX Holden award: Paul Connolly describes winning his FX Holden award.

"I bought the 48-215 FX Holden sedan in Tenterfield and it took me about two years to restore it,” Mr Connolly said.

"In the first 12 months, however, I was a bit lost on how to do the restoration until I joined an FX/FJ Club in Queensland.”

The interior of the FX Holden is immaculate. Samantha Elley

Mr Connolly said they were very helpful and by 2012 the car had its first showing in Bathurst.

Mr Connolly has remained true to the restoration using authentic parts and processes even redoing a job where necessary.

"Someone pointed out that the paint had no pearl in it, so I took it home, stripped it and repainted it,” he said.

"I then showed it in Brisbane and it came first for best paint job.”

Paul Connolly will be showing his award winning FX Holden at Ballina's Show and Shine. Samantha Elley

The car even has the original steel wrappings for the leaf springs.

To get a closer look at this award-winning Holden, the Connollys will be showing it at this weekend's North Coast Street Machines 27th annual Show and Shine.

It wil be held at Kingsford Smith Park, Bentinck Street, Ballina on Sunday from 9am to 4pm.