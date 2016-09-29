23°
Award-winning actor to join local reality TV project

29th Sep 2016 11:45 AM
The Laps is a reality adventure travel TV series, following hosts Dustin Hollick and Rhian Slapp around with no cash, no car, no phone, and just 10 personal items each.
AUSTRALIAN award-winning actor Martin Sacks has been announced by Switchboard Media Group as the narrator of its reality TV series: The Laps TV.

The Laps is a reality adventure travel TV series, following its two hosts, Dustin Hollick and Rhian Slapp from Lennox Head, around 10 island nations, with no cash, no car, no phone, and just 10 personal items each.

"I'm thrilled to be involved with The Laps," Mr Sacks, most well-known for his role on Australian TV series Blue Heelers, said.

"This incredible journey will take viewers on a unique adventure through Dusto and Ray's (Rhian) eyes.

"It will be entertaining but more importantly informative in regards to nurturing and appreciating our environment and embracing a sustainable way of living.

"Watching the boy's quest to live simply and authentically with minimal resources, whilst travelling the globe, will be unrivalled viewing!"

The Laps TV - Lap of the Northern Rivers - The test run from Switchboard Media on Vimeo.

The series will calculate the boys' daily consumption of oil, water and food and compare this with average consumption levels within each location, thus delivered as a science experiment bringing great awareness to local and global environmental issues and opportunities for solutions.

Episode One: The Lap of Tassie, films in Tasmania from October 10-23, and the Tasmanian public are encouraged to get involved, Producer Angie Davis said.

"Dustin and Rhian will touch down to Hobart airport around 8am on Monday morning, October 10th," Ms Davis said.

"There they will hand over their phones, wallets, and reduce their personal 'survival' items to 10 and begin their 14-day journey around Tasmania.

"I'll be keeping everyone updated of their journey on social media, so if you're in the area be sure to track the guys down and say hello.

"They are on a cashless mission on foot or bikes or whatever they are offered, so your kindness will be much appreciated."

The Laps TV - Meet the Cast from Switchboard Media on Vimeo.

The Laps TV x The Global Goals

In September 2015, 193 world leaders agreed to 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

If these Goals are completed, it would mean an end to extreme poverty, inequality and climate change by 2030.

The Laps TV supports The Global Goals and aims to raise awareness within its episodes to encourage collaboration for action on Climate Change and sustainable living and development.

Visit www.thelapstv.com for more information.

Topics:  documentary, martin sacks, reality tv, the laps

