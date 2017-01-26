Australia Day weather: What's in store for us?

IT'S Australia Day, and many of you probably want to head to the beach or the park for a BBQ with your mates.

But will the weather appeal to that today?

Well, it looks like the Northern Rivers is in for some showers today, so maybe take an umbrella or portable shelter with you.

The Bureau of Meteorology have predicted today to be cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and the chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

The BoM is also expecting light winds and daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

This weather situation is due to a low pressure trough which lies over northeastern NSW, the BoM said.

During Saturday a cold front will move across the south of the state and the trough will contract further northeast before weakening on Sunday as high pressure system moves over the southern Tasman Sea behind the front extending a ridge along the coast.

Forecast for the weekend:

Friday: Cloudy with a 90% chance of showers, and the chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds and overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.