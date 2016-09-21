Asbestos dumped in popular camping and fishing reserve

A pile of asbestos dumped in a popular camping and fishing reserve.

THOUGHTLESS dumpers have been at it again with a pile of asbestos material left in a reserve favoured by locals.

THE reserve at the end of Golf Links Road, near Evans Head and Woodburn is a favourite for camping, fishing and kayaking on the Evans River.

Evans Head resident Japheth Cooper was so angry to see the dangerous material lying out in the open he took a photo and posted it on the Evans Head Classifieds 2473 Facebook page.

"Come on people," he posted.

"Reported it to (Richmond Valley Council). I am sure they would love to hear from anyone who has any info."

It is not the first time rubbish has been illegally dumped in the national parks that surround Evans Head, Woodburn and Broadwater as The Northern Star reported a story last month.

Others posted that the Blue Pool Road was a popular dumping ground and residents along the Woodburn-Evans Head Road are constantly picking up rubbish.

A Richmond Valley Council spokesperson said two rangers went to the area to check on the material but were unable to locate it.

"We inspect these (concerns from the public) straight away," she said.

"Whoever was responsible may have already collected it, or someone has moved it."

Council has recently been advertising free testing sample kits for householders concerned they may be dealing with asbestos during renovations.

Those concerned are urged to contact council's Customer Service Centres in Casino and Evans Head to pick up a free testing kit.

Fines for illegal dumping

$2000 on-the-spot fines for individuals

$4000 on-the-spot fine for individuals for hazardous waste or asbestos

$4000 on-the-spot fines for businesses

$8000 on-the-spot fine for business for hazardous waste or asbestos

Environmental costs of illegal dumping