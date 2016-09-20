Artworks will go into the TinCAN

ON FOCUS: Winner of the 2014 TinCAN Best Portrait Award was Lynn McCarthy.

MORE than a hundred individual artworks have gone into the TinCAN.

Dr Lynne Davies head of the Tintenbar Community Aid Network (TinCAN) confirmed than more than 100 individual artworks have been entered into the annual art exhibition, including a series of works by young local artists.

The Art Show opens this Friday with an evening reception, starting at 7pm, at the Tintenbar Hall.

The winning entries will be announced at the opening.

Opening night tickets are $10, available at the door, and include entertainment plus a complimentary drink and nibbles.

This weekend, the exhibition will be open from 10am to 4pm, with the Verandah Cafe available on Saturday morning.

Throughout the weekend, a special quiz for kids will operate, offering prizes.

Dr Davies explained that the event will benefit the Tintenbar community.

"The funds raised go to the Tintenbar Community Aid Network which provides social activities and assistance for our aged, frail or disadvantaged residents," she said.

"We are really pleased to say that a number of local businesses,as well as our main donor, Boral, have again supported us with donations and vouchers to cover prizes."