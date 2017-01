ARRESTED: Do you recognise yourself on this list?

POLICE continue to be amazed and kept busy by the amount of drunk and and drugged drivers that have been arrested.

The following people were detected by local police between December 31 and January 2.

44 year old Queensland man - driving naked - for Mid Range PCA

34 year old Ballina man for High Range PCA and trespass.

59 year old Cumbalum woman for mid range PCA

29 year old Lennox Head man doing a burnout

25 year old Ballina woman on her "P's" for Mid Range PCA

25 year old Ballina woman for Low Range PCA

70 year old Alstonville man for driving an unregistered vehicle

36 year old Queensland man for low range PCA

35 year old Junction Hill man for Mid Range PCA and illegal use of a conveyance

44 year old Queensland man for Low Range PCA

24 year old Lismore man for Driving Disqualified

18 year old Ballina woman for Special Range PCA

26 year old Casino man for Special Range PCA

24 year old Lismore woman for Mid Range PCA

21 year old Casino man for Mid Range PCA

20 year old Moree man for DUI drug (cannabis and ice) , Disqualified driver and steal motor vehicle

62 year old Goonellabah woman taken to hospital for a blood alcohol sample after crashing her car

36 year old Kyogle woman for Mid Range PCA

49 year old Kyogle woman for Low Range PCA

43 year old Kyogle man for Mid Range PCA

34 year old Queensland man positive drug test for cannabis

36 year old Willoughby man for driving disqualified and speeding.

24 year old Lennox Head man for high Range PCA

17 year old woman for Special Range PCA

21 year old Coffs Harbour man for Mid Range PCA

45 year old Meershaum Vale man positive drug test for ice

34 year old man from Bentley positive drug test for ice

Police will continue to be alcohol and drug testing at all times of the day and night, on main roads and back streets.

They are pleading with the public to please not drive your car if you are under the influence.