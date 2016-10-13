22°
ARIA nomination for Bangalow rock star Pat Davern

Javier Encalada
| 13th Oct 2016 4:00 PM
SUCCESS: Author Pat Davern reads his book, Alexander the Elephant, to his daughter Francesca.
SUCCESS: Author Pat Davern reads his book, Alexander the Elephant, to his daughter Francesca. Contributed

GRINSPOON'S Pat Davern, a Bangalow resident, received an ARIA nomination in the Children's Music category for his album Alexander The Elephant In Zanzibar (ABC Music/Universal Music).

Davern said he had the idea of doing a children's record years ago.

"I had just got off the road with Grinspoon after many years of touring and I always had an idea of doing a children's record that would involve using well-known Australian artists to sing the songs and voice the characters," he said. "I am not much of a singer myself, I'm more like a guitar player/songwriter.

"I wrote the story, approached the ABC with the concept and an artist to illustrate it as a book as well. The ABC really liked the idea and gave me the go to develop it as a musical project".

The album was recorded and released last year, and it was a success.

"All the people that I wanted to sing on it, like Megan Washington, Pete Murray, Alex Lloyd, Toni Mitchell, Tom Williams, all of them came on board and I narrated it myself," Mr Davern said.

"It was really well received and now we have been nominated for an ARIA! I'm new to the children's genre and I'm up against The Wiggles and other people that have been doing children's music for a long time, so it's an honour to be nominated. I am really the dark horse in that list."

Pat Davern confirmed Alexander the Elephant in Zanzibar will be made into a TV series that has recently gone into production.

"I will probably start working on a new book soon," he said.

  • The 30th ARIA Awards gala event will be held in Sydney coming up on November 23.
Topics:  alex the elephant in zanzibar aria awards nominations pat davern

