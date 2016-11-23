28°
ARIA awarded to Northern Rivers musician

Javier Encalada
| 23rd Nov 2016 10:36 PM
LOCAL: Bernard Fanning hit number 2 in the Aria Album Charts on the first week of his new solo album Civil Dusk, recorded locally.
LOCAL: Bernard Fanning hit number 2 in the Aria Album Charts on the first week of his new solo album Civil Dusk, recorded locally.

BYRON BAY resident Bernard Fanning won the Best Adult Contemporary Album ARIA Award 2016 for his latest release Civil Dusk (Dew Process/Universal Music).

The artist received the award at a gala event held tonight in Sydney.

The win is the fifth ARIA awarded to Fanning during his solo career, joined by a massive 18 ARIAs won by his former band Powderfinger (only second to Silverchair with 21).

He dedicated the ARIA win to his wife and children.

"Most importantly, to my partner at La Cueva Studios in Byron Bay, Nick Didia, who produced this record."

Fanning and his family moved to Byron Bay in the middle of last year.

He lived between Kingscliff and Madrid (his wife is from Spain) from 2007 to 2015.

The Fanning family first moved to Tyagarah, where they lived for a short while, but now reside in Byron Bay.

In Tyagarah, Fanning has set his latest project, La Cueva (Spanish for The Cave), the recording studio he now co-owns with legendary Byron Bay music producer Nick Didia.

Fanning and Didia decided to split Fanning's music material into two records that tell a continuous story, making this album a project conceived in Madrid but completed in the Northern Rivers.

Civil Dusk is the first one of the series and the second part, called Brutal Dawn, will be released in the first half of 2017.

Fanning was also nominated to Best Male Artist, award that was taken by Flume.

Didia was also nominated in the Engineering category, award that also went to Flume.

Iconic rock band Crowded House was also inducted into the ARIAs Hall of Fame by Flight of the Conchords duo Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement.　

In a fitting tribute, Missy Higgins and Bernard Fanning performed two of the band's hits Fall At Your Feet and Better Be Home Soon.

Topics:  aria awards arias bernard fanning byron bay civil dusk nick didia whatson

