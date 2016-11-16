Are you eligible to buy new Falls tickets?

Falls Festival will run at North Byron Parklands from December 31 to January 2.

FALLS Festival has confirmed extra tickets to the sold-out festival will only be made available to Northern Rivers residents.

The additional tickets follow the recent approval to increase the capacity of the three-day music and arts festival at the North Byron Parklands.

Residents of the Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore local government areas are now able to buy single-day and multi-day passes, with separate camping tickets, through fallsfestival.com until sold out.

Only the purchaser needs to be from the local area and can buy up to six tickets.

Festival director Brandon Saul said tickets sold out quickly to the festival which runs from December 31 to January 2.

"I know many missed out so we're thrilled to be able to offer these additional tickets to locals," he said .

"The option to purchase multi-day and single-day tickets without camping makes it easier for locals who want to dip in and out of the festival. Camping tickets are available for those who want to make a night of it and don't want to drive."

Mr Saul also announced the recipients of this year's Falls Festival Community Fund would be Brunswick Heads Public School, Cabarita Youth Services, Bay FM Community Radio Station, Byron Bay NYE Soul Street and Brunswick Valley Landcare.

"The local community is at the heart of what makes Falls special," said Mr Saul.

"The community fund recognises and supports local organisations whose hard work benefits the community as a whole."