27°
News

Are the skies set to clear on the North Coast?

1st Nov 2016 7:40 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S a cloudy morning on the Northern Rivers, but don't worry, the skies are set to clear soon.

The Bureau of Meteorology explained that a low pressure trough that currently sits over the region is weakening as a high pressure system southwest of the Bight moves east strengthening a ridge to the north.

The high will move over the Tasman Sea during Thursday and a cold front is expected to cross the state on Saturday, the BoM added.

Tuesday is forecast to be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, most likely in the first half of the day.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and early evening.

Light winds are expected and daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to high 20s.

Tomorrow, however, is set to be a sunny day, the BoM said.

Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then turning east to southeasterly in the early afternoon on Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 12 and 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bureau of meteorology weather

Anti-vegan restaurant doesn't have leg (of lamb) to stand on

Anti-vegan restaurant doesn't have leg (of lamb) to stand on

OPINION: It seems vegans aren't welcome at this Northern Rivers restaurant, which told our group of 20: "It might be better to go somewhere else".

Are white sharks moving south for the summer?

Great white shark

White sharks move on from Northern Rivers, DPI data suggests

Shark net trial will 'use kids as bait': Marine ecologist

Shark meshing nets.

"We're talking about hanging a hanky in the ocean as 'protection'"

Lismore says no: Skating, smoking, animal circuses ...

New compliance signage proposed for Lismore CBD.

Five things you can't do anymore in the Lismore CBD

Local Partners

Car chases and ducks, all in a day's work at cafe

ANYONE who has travelled the Pacific Highway between Sydney and Brisbane would know of the Parkside Cafe at Woodburn.

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Chris Blackburn is the writer of the Burns Point film shot in Ballina.

Movie made in our own backyard to screen at Casino.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from...

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

One of the most unusual things about the jaboticaba is the way it grows directly on the trunk and branches of the tree, covering it with shiny round fruit. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Brazilian tree grapes and take home stir fries some new offerings

Stunning orchids on show in Lismore tomorrow morning

ONE of the magical orchids in show at Lismore Central at this year's Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society annual show.

Nature's most exotic works of art on show

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

MARIAH Carey is reportedly demanding former fiancé James Packer buy her a mansion as part of the settlement in their split.

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Auction

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers' market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 UNDER OFFER!

"...a little style & sophistication..." DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 5 Contact agent

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Deceased Estate Auction - Potential Packed

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Enter from Arkinstall Rd The Channon (Known as 252 Cox Rd, Koonorigan)

252 Cox Road, Koonorigan 2480

Rural 3 2 Contact Agent

Set against a scenic escarpment backdrop, this original 90 year old timber home awaits the new owner to add their touches and bring it to its original glory.

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!