Are the skies set to clear on the North Coast?

IT'S a cloudy morning on the Northern Rivers, but don't worry, the skies are set to clear soon.

The Bureau of Meteorology explained that a low pressure trough that currently sits over the region is weakening as a high pressure system southwest of the Bight moves east strengthening a ridge to the north.

The high will move over the Tasman Sea during Thursday and a cold front is expected to cross the state on Saturday, the BoM added.

Tuesday is forecast to be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, most likely in the first half of the day.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and early evening.

Light winds are expected and daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to high 20s.

Tomorrow, however, is set to be a sunny day, the BoM said.

Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then turning east to southeasterly in the early afternoon on Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 12 and 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.