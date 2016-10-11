Apprenticeships up for grabs with energy provider

Essential Energy are recruiting people for their apprenticeships.

ESSENTIAL Energy is recruiting new apprentices across regional and rural NSW to pursue careers with the operator of Australia's largest electricity distribution network.

The 25 powerline worker apprenticeships are open to people of all ages and backgrounds - men, women, school leavers, Indigenous and mature age applicants - in locations across Essential Energy's footprint.

This includes one position in Lismore, two in Ballina, one in Ewingsdale and one in Casino.

Regional manager North Coast, Brendon Neyland said Essential Energy was looking to recruit high achievers seeking a diverse and challenging career in the electricity industry.

"As an equal opportunity employer, we want our workforce to reflect the local communities we serve and we value a diversity of backgrounds and experience,” he said.

"The skills our new recruits will develop as they learn their nationally-recognised trade will play an important role in ensuring our business can continue to meet future network and customer needs.”

The successful applicants will begin their apprenticeships in February 2017, participating in a three-week induction program at one of Essential Energy's dedicated training centres.

The four-year apprenticeship program includes practical and theoretical instruction, complemented by training in the field.

Applications for the 25 apprenticeships close on Sunday, October 23.

To apply, visit: essentialenergy.com.au/apprentices or email: careers@essentialenergy.com.au