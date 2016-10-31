Apprentice caught out doing "dumb thing on a smartphone"

DAWSON Street Auto Centre has defended one of their young apprentices, who was caught using her mobile phone while driving a customer's car.

Channel Nine's A Current Affair program exposed the incident on their TV show last Thursday, bringing with it a social media storm criticising the young apprentice.

The apprentice is employed by the Lismore mechanics via an employment agency - who is also taking disciplinary action against her.

Workshop supervisor at the auto centre, David Dillon said the incident was dealt with by the centre and the employment agency well before the show went to air.

Mr Dillon said on behalf of the centre they were horrified by the apprentice's actions and were upset the incident occurred.

He emphasised centre management and employment agency have addressed the matter in the best way possible.

He said the centre has spoken with the apprentice and issued her a formal warning.

Mr Dillon said the apprentice did "a dumb thing on a smartsphone."

"She just did a really stupid thing and she will learn from it ... we've all done dumb things and we learn from them. That's the important part," he said.

"This generation of kids who have smart have to learn not to use them while driving."

He said the apprentice "being crucified by social media" puts more pressure on the young apprentice to move forward.

"Social media makes it a thousand times worse when she is in enough trouble as it is."