Puppy shot in head, skinned, dumped on roadside at Casino

Location of where the pup was found dumped on Queensland Road, Casino.

MORE information has been released about the kelpie or cattle dog cross puppy found killed and mutilated in suspicious circumstances at Casino.

RSPCA NSW is hoping that a member of the public comes forward with information that may lead to an arrest.

Veterinarians have confirmed the 6-12 month old dog was shot in the head and partially skinned, in which RSPCA NSW inspectors are calling "a grotesque and incomprehensible act of cruelty".

The young dog was found by local rangers dumped in grassland on the Queensland Rd in the early hours of Friday morning, who then alerted the RSPCA. Veterinarians have confirmed the young dog had been deceased for up to 48 hours when he was found.

The dog is medium sized, standing approximately 50cm tall, between 15 and 20kg. He is a sandy colour, with some white on his belly and black fur under his jaw.

He is not microchipped, with no neck fur patterns suggesting he wore a collar or chain regularly, however is well fed and otherwise healthy, signalling that he was probably someone's pet.

RSPCA NSW is urgently appealing to the public for any information that may relate to this case to call 1800 CRUELTY (1800 278 358) and make a confidential report.

The maximum penalty for an Aggravated Act of Cruelty to an animal is a $22,000 fine and a two year prison sentence.