Appeal after father's throat slashed with bull saw

Alina Rylko
| 21st Jan 2017 12:06 PM
Casino man Adam Paget needed critical transport to hospital by the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter after cutting his throat with a butcher's saw.
Casino man Adam Paget needed critical transport to hospital by the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter after cutting his throat with a butcher's saw. Contributed

CASINO mother-of-three Gemma Brett is fundraising for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service after a horrific workplace accident at a slaughterhouse nearly took her fiance's life.

Adam Paget, 33, was using a hand held Kent electric beef saw to slice meat for commercial sale at The Northern Co-operative Meat Company on Thursday December 15, when it malfunctioned.

It's said the nine inch blade master tool "kicked back”, slashing Mr Paget from his lip to his collar bone; missing his main artery only by a centimetre.

Ms Brett, 28, said her partner of eight years is now bedridden in a haze of pain-killing drugs and still piecing together details of the day but can recall running out to work mates as he was bleeding to death.

"One of his work mates grabbed him and did First Aid on him, and then someone called an Ambulance and it took about 20 minutes,” Ms Renee said.

"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter, who were on standby, stabilised and transported Adam to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he received life-saving surgery.”

Mr Paget - a father-of-three - needed 40 external stitches and 57 internal stitches to treat a large laceration to his neck and windpipe.

He cut one of the nerves to his voice box and now has no feeling on the left side of his face, on his chin and lip, where those nerves were damaged.

The professional sawyer of nine years also suffered a shattered jaw, requiring a plate and three screws to the left side of his face, while the right side was completely shaved off.

"I was there when he got put in (the helicopter) with my two youngest children,” Ms Brett said.

"I had an anxiety attack and (the helicopter paramedics) calmed me down, they were unbelievable.

"I was in such a state.”

Four weeks on, Ms Brett said The Northern Co-operative Meat Company has been supportive and although Mr Paget's scars are healing, he's still dealing with the trauma of the accident.

"They didn't think he'd be able to talk, but he can, he just croaks,” Ms Brett said.

"It's terrible, I'm just glad he's here ... but it's going to be a long road.

"(Getting married) hasn't really crossed my mind. I'm just enjoying everyday that I have with him and the kids.”

Ms Brett said things "could have gone very different if it wasn't for his work mates who held him together, literally, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service”.

"If it wasn't for them, he wouldn't be here, it's an amazing the job they do, that you don't realise until you have to deal with them,” she said.

"I want to raise money for them so they can keep doing their amazing work and save people's loved ones.”

To help Ms Brett reach her $2,000 goal please donate: Help An Amazing Cause at Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/help-an-amazing-cause.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  adam paget casino butcher accident man cut by saw at work westpac lifesaver helicopter westpac rescue helicopter westpac rescue helicopter service



