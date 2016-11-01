Anti-vegan restaurant doesn't have leg (of lamb) to stand on

OPINION

THERE'S one restaurant on the Northern Rivers that really doesn't like vegans.

This restaurant, which shall remain nameless in case vegans storm the building and toss rotten vegetables at them, suggested I cancel my booking for 20 rather than cater for ONE person who prefers legumes to legs of lamb.

It's not like we are in the outback of Australia, where vegetarian options are about as rare as the steaks you are more likely to get at your local eatery.

This is the Northern Rivers after all, home of the hippies, the counter culture, the green, organic centre of the universe as far vegetarianism goes.

What restaurant in this day and age doesn't have at least one or two vegetarian or vegan options on its menu?

I swear this is a direct quote from one of the restaurant proprietors when I informed them there was a vegan among our party: "The chef just told me it might be a better idea to go somewhere else."

This was a great shame as it had taken us weeks to organise and was for a special occasion with a farewell to three staff, one of whom has worked for the company for 47 years.

I cancelled our booking at the anti-vegan restaurant. But that has left our party of 20 without a home for this Friday night.

If anyone wants to cater for some hungry journos we'd be glad to hear from you. We have about $800 to spend and you only have to provide one vegan meal!

Email opinions@northernstar.com.au or phone 66200530 if you can help us out.