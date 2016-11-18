'NO SHOW': Premier avoids shark net protesters at Ballina

UPDATE, 1pm: NSW Premier Mike Baird made a last minute decision to abandon a planned media conference at the Lance Ferris Wharf at Ballina ahead of the installation of the first shark net.

Protesters were waiting for Mr Baird at the wharf, but he did not turn up.

The media conference was moved to the Ballina Marine Rescue tower.

Rochelle Ferris, the daughter of Australian Seabird Rescue founder Lance Ferris, for whom the wharf was named, made a heartfelt statement on Facebook today, saying she was appalled by the government's decision to use the wharf for the shark net announcement.

"The profound ignorance of the Premier to undertake this destructive act against marine wildlife from this wharf demonstrates either his lack of knowledge of the legacy Lance Ferris has left behind, and/or his utter offensive behaviour towards the 25-year mission of Lance's legacy, Australian Seabird Rescue, to reduce the human impact on marine wildlife," she wrote.

"The responsible process for deploying shark nets, including a thorough risk assessment and response strategy are yet to be finalised.

"In fact, the only organisation within the region licensed to accept sea turtles for rehabilitation (Australian Seabird Rescue, one of the top three busiest sea turtle hospitals in Australia) was only invited to participate in stakeholder meetings or risk assessment workshops as of this week.

"All this from the wharf named after a Serventy Conservation Medal, National Landcare Award and Australia Day Local Hero Award (to name a few) winning conservationist and a few kilometres from a Marine Park designed to protect sharks.

"As Lance's daughter, continuing this fight for marine wildlife, I find the entire situation offensive."

ORIGINAL STORY: VISITING Premier Mike Baird will face off with an angry coalition of anti-shark net groups as they stage a mass protest against the deployment of the North Coast's first ever shark net in Ballina.

Yesterday the Premier's office announced suddenly the shark net program was set to go after the Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg had given the necessary approval to specially exempt the moratorium on new shark nets along Australia's coastline.

A swift response from environment groups and the Greens followed.

In an announcement this morning about the impending rally on Lighthouse Beach, former Sea Shepherd skipper Dean Jefferys said in a statement the Premier had "decided to pander to some ill-informed surfers, noisy locals and business operators" by installing nets.

"He will squander probably millions of dollars on nets and maintenance that could go into other more effective methods of shark control that don't indiscriminately kill local and migrating marine life," Mr Jefferys said.

"Shark nets are purely cosmetic to convince tourists and locals they are 'safe'."

The Sea Shepherd statement also noted that the NSW Shark Meshing Program had caused the deaths of 16,696 deaths of marine creatures from 1959 to 2014, mostly by-catch.

Australian Seabird Rescue general manager Kathrina Southwell said it was "upsetting" that Premier would be conducting a press conference at Lance Ferris wharf in Ballina - the wharf named in honour of the founder of Australian Seabird Rescue.

Supporters of ASR have been asked to wear blue when they gathering at Lighthouse Beach at 1pm.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society releases a statement labelleing the shark net decision "knee jerk".

AMCS spokesperson Josh Coates said the legislation had been pushed through with "reckless haste and without appropriate checks and balances".

"The exemption from federal laws uses emergency provisions designed for responding to national emergencies like bushfires and other natural disasters."

"This is not what those provisions were designed for."

NSW Upper House Greens MP Justin Field has also released a statement claiming the Premier's decision to trial nets was "more about politics than about science".

"The speed of legislation and the failure to consult meaningfully on the design and management of the trial shows it for the PR exercise it is," he said.

He called for more resources to be allocated to"proven programs" like the Greens-supported Shark Watch taking place in Byron Shire.

In response a spokeswoman from the Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair's office said the North Coast community had demonstrated "strong support" for the six month trial and the five locations chosen.

A phone poll of 600 Ballina and Evans Head residents found:

- 57% were 'extremely' or 'very' concerned for the community about shark bites

- 54% felt the trial would have a positive impact on the community, compared with12 per cent who felt it would have a negative impact

- 63% of surfers felt the trial would have a positive impact.

"More than 5400 people also participated in an online survey and dropped in to a community stand in Ballina; those results were similarly supportive of the trial, with 61% of surfers believing it would be a positive initiative for the area," the spokeswoman said.