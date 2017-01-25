A NEW social media account promoting the abolition of shark nets on the North Coast has been gaining followers.

The new Facebook page, Northern Rivers Loves Nature Not Shark Nets, popped up over the last day.

The first post on the page said:

"Do you love nature and want the shark nets gone from the Northern Rivers region? Please speak up and let us know. We can do this if we all speak up. Now is the time."

Another post stated:

"This page is to show the community and further afield that there are many people who do NOT want the shark nets.

"This does not mean we place wildlife over human life.

"This page is about the shark nets and how affective they are at killing all sorts of marine life, not just sharks.

"This page is a place where anyone can express their feelings about not wanting the shark nets, but want to promote our beautiful marine environment to tourists.

"If you want the nets, then go and follow a different page.

"We are not interested in hearing opinions from pro netters.

"This page is to also show the world the beauty of the northern rivers in our marine and coastal environment and to promote tourism.

"Too many other pages and media were focussing on negative affects on tourism, which had a negative affect on tourism!

"Let's show the world what this beautiful region has to offer. Peace brothers and sisters."