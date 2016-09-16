Anti-coal protesters to face Lismore court today

A supplied image of protesters dressed in white overalls block the coal line that connects the coal mines in the Hunter Valley with the port at Sandgate in Newcastle, Sunday, May 8, 2016. Hundreds protested to call on the Australian Government to move away from from fossil fuels toward clean, renewable energy.

THREE Northern Rivers locals will face Lismore court today over charges relating to a coal protest in Newcastle in May.

More than 1500 anti-coal protesters attempted to blockade Newcastle port, with 66 arrests made.

Protesters occupied a rail bridge at Sandgate to block coal trains and were charged for remaining on enclosed lands.

The protest was supported by Greenpeace and climate action group 350.org, who dubbed it the one of the "longest civil disobedience actions in the history of Australia's climate movement".

The defendants are being represented by solicitors from the Environmental Defender's Office.