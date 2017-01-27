Another page in the story for bookstore

IT HAS been 20 years since Uncle Peter's Books first opened its doors to the public.

Kath and Russell Barker opened Uncle Peter's Books on Australia Day (26 January) 1997 in a room at the back of a craft shop, Country Village Crafts, in the village of Bangalow.

After stints in Bangalow Post Office and Carrington St, Lismore the bookshop found its current home in 2014 - in a cottage on the Main St of Clunes.

The bookshop is located two doors down from the general store, there is disabled parking at the front door and ample parking at the rear of the cottage alongside the pretty gardens and old mango tree.

The range is extensive with more than 20,000 books, spanning five rooms and covering a wide range of categories.

Australian history, foreign language, military, history, children's and New Age sections require a discerning customer with some spare time to slow down and browse a while.

Secondhand bookshops were once numerous across the Northern Rivers, however one-by-one the majority have disappeared, owing to the internet and devices such as Kindles. Uncle Peter's Books celebrated 20 years in business with a half-price event on Australia Day.