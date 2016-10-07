Another arrest over Nimbin drug supply

POLICE from Richmond Local Area Command have arrested another person in relation to drug activity in Nimbin.

In June 2015 Nimbin police initiated Strike Force CUPPA, an investigation into the supply of drugs in the Nimbin area.

As a result of this investigation 29 people have been charges relating to the supply and possession of drugs, weapon possession, participate in a criminal group and other offences.

On Thursday a 23-year-old Nimbin man was charged at Lismore Police Station with take part in supply of a prohibited drug, face disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence, and participate in a criminal group.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in November.