Annual exhibition better than ever this year

THE much loved annual RED Inc Art Exhibition is back and bigger than ever.

The exhibition will be opened this year by the director of the Lismore Regional Gallery; Brett Adlington, demonstrating RED Inc's increasing reputation as a local heavy hitter when it comes to the arts in the Northern Rivers.

This exhibition will exhibit a culmination of a years worth of work by RED Inc artists; some of whom who have, as part of their art program, gone on to exhibit both nationally and overseas, winning awards on an interstate level.

One RED Inc artist, John Rose, recently won an award at the 'Art From The Margins' exhibition, which was part of The Brisbane Festival that showcases the work of artists living with physical or intellectual disabilities; as well as homelessness.

CEO of RED Inc Marie Gale, said the annual exhibition was always a proud moment for everyone at RED Inc.

"Our artists work hard throughout the year developing their creative skills; expressing their unique perspectives on the world around them through their art," Ms Gale said.

"This exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to come together to celebrate the work by these extraordinarily talented young people.

"The RED Inc. art program is run by resident professional artists who are passionate about supporting people with disabilities in their individual art practice and personal artistic growth.

"We are very proud of the artists and our program and look forward to seeing them develop their profiles into the future."

Many RED Inc artists go on to sell their work and works will be for sale during this exhibition with all proceeds going to the artists themselves.

Annual RED Inc Art Exhibition

Exhibition 1:

November 29 - December 12 at Warina Arcade, Molesworth Street Lismore.

Grand Opening Night:

Friday December 2, 5pm-7pm at Warina Arcade, Lismore.

Art, bubbles and nibbles.

All are welcome.

Entertainment will be provided by The Roundabout Theatre and Lolly and Vovo, aka The Cupcake Ladies.

Exhibition 2:

December 12 - December 21 at 2/91 Magellan Street, Lismore

For more information call 6622 3400.