Angela back in the mix for Sydney Sixers in WBBL

Angela Reakes sends one down for the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League last season. Photo: SYDNEY SIXERS

FORMER Bangalow cricketer Angela Reakes has recommitted to the Sydney Sixers for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) starting next month after organising a busy summer ahead.

Reakes starts her day at 5am. With cricket training and work to fit in she rises before the sun to make sure she can fit it all in.

But the schedule this summer has allowed her to juggle her time better.

"I've been able to secure some leave from work and spend more time in Sydney with the squad,” she said of balancing the workload this WBBL season.

"Last year I had to juggle a bit of both and commute between Sydney and Canberra, so this year will be easier.”

Reakes works as an exercise physiologist with Elite Rehab and Sports Physiotherapy in the ACT.

"I love my job as an exercise physiologist,” she said.

"I have a special interest in helping people with dis- abilities. I'm very passionate about teaching people how to reduce their pain and empowering people to maintain or increase function.

"While being a full-time athlete is great for some, I'm happy balancing the two as I love what I do. It's the best of both worlds.”

After going so close to a title last season, Reakes is looking forward to getting back into the magenta this season and attempting to go one better with the squad.

"We were lucky to build a really strong bond last season as a group and I can't wait to get back into that environment and see where this year can take us,” she said.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said Reakes' attitude had been a factor in the team's success.

"Ange's enthusiasm last season really drove our team and we are very happy that she will again represent the Sixers,” he said.

"Ange's skills across all facets of the game are impressive and as a genuine all-rounder she will undoubtably play a big role in our campaign this summer.”

Reakes featured in the top 10 of the WBBL last season for her strike rate (115.38) and was one of the stand-out fielders in the tournament, taking five catches. This season for the ACT Meteors in the WNCL she has scored 117 runs and taken two wickets in four games.

The Sixers squad includes Australian players Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy and Maclean youngster Carly Leeson.

They will start their WBBL02 campaign on December 11 at North Sydney Oval against the Brisbane Heat.