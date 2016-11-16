'Ancient wall' could halt Lismore plateau development

PLANS for a major residential lot subdivision on the North Lismore Plateau could be delayed yet again over claims of an Aboriginal stone wall on the site which one expert says could be thousands of years old.

The revelations come only two months after Lismore City Council declared the plateau's rezoning was "secured" following a dropped legal challenge in the NSW Land and Environment Court by Aboriginal elder Mickey Ryan - the second in two years.

But following the inspection of the wall by two Aboriginal heritage experts on Mr Ryan's request, the development's future has again been thrown into doubt.

Jakub Czastka, chief archaeologist with Sydney-based heritage consultancy, Tocomwall Pty Ltd, said he had "absolutely no doubt" the mysterious wall was of Aboriginal construction.

He said the extensive growth of lichen on the wall clearly put it as much older than European settlement, and suggested it could have had a ritual purpose.

"This feature needs to be mapped properly and it needs to be protected," he said.

Mr Czastka has been called as an expert witness in several court cases relating to the protection of Aboriginal heritage sites, including on behalf of the local Githabul people.

What happens nest

Tocomwall is in the process of registering the site with the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage, under its Aboriginal Heritage Information Management System.

Once that happens, any development which impacts the site would be breach of the National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Tocomwall director Scott Franks in addition to registering the site Tocomwall was planning to file an emergency protection order with the Federal Environment Minister, followed by a Section 10 application under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act 1984 to ensure the site could "never be touched".

Mr Franks inspected the site in September and is returning on November 26.

He said Lismore City Council to "get real" about how significant the site was.

Mickey Ryan has also threatened to lodge an injunction on the development.

Major setback?

If proven to be genuine, the discovery could come as a major setback for plans for a 1500-lot development on the plateau in the pipeline now for several years.

But one of the developers of the site has played down the impact of the wall on its plans.

Winten Property Group development manager Jim Punch said he was hopeful the group's DA would be lodged before Christmas.

The Sydney-based developer is finalising a 440-lot development application for the site and is one of two developers looking to meet demand for new residential housing within a short distance of the Lismore CBD.

He said Winten had been proactive about its Aboriginal heritage responsibilities from day one, with at least three Aboriginal heritage sites identified and made off limits to development.

Mr Punch said the rock walls on the site were originally assessed by two archeologists and identified as being of European heritage.

"We've followed all the protocols that the (NSW Office of Environment and Heritage) required, we've done all that we need, and I think more," Mr Punch said.

"We've said all the way along we will work to preserve heritage items of value... we've gone out of our way to do that.

"We're trying to do the right thing, but until we know about it we can't do anything."

He also warned that once work began on the project, opponents launching legal battles could be held responsible for costs.

No development at all

But Mickey Ryan, who has fought an almost one-man battle against the rezoning of the site, vowed to fight the development "all the way".

"It's about culture, heritage, and history. Once it's gone, it's gone. And that's out last place, it's the North Lismore mob's last place."

"I just want the council to listen to me."

Asked if he was open to any compromise, Mr Ryan said he wanted more land "than just a quarry".