An action film to suit Baby Boomers

ON A MISSION: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Inferno

Stars: Ben Foster, Tom Hanks, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Felicity Jones

Director: Ron Howard

Reviewer: Javier Encalada

Verdict: 2/5

WHEN Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Dr. Sienna Brooks, and together they race across Europe against the clock to foil a deadly global plot.

The film is based on the famous book from the Dan Brown series started by the Da Vinci Code.

This film finds the famous symbologist (again played by Tom Hanks) on a trail of clues tied to the great Dante himself.

Langdon and doctor Brooks (Felicity Jones) race against the clock to stop a madman from unleashing a global virus that would wipe out half of the world's population.

Not being a big fan of the Langdon series, I read the first two books and found the films interesting enough, but not exciting.

One of the most talked-about features of this film is how it deviates from the book to make for better cinema, which is of course the mark of a good director.

This film is an action drama for middle aged people who can manage certain thrilling situations but not a full on violent film.

The never-ending culturally rich locations, museums and historical anecdotes made me feel like I'm in a cruise for history buffs more than watching an action film.

There is intrigue, drama, passion, clues, charades, illusions and truth to uncover, but it is too baby boomer for me, and the film became bland and predictable.

Interestingly, Inferno is the fourth book of the Robert Langdon's saga, but the third one to be adapted for a film.

The Da Vici Code jumped on our screens in 2006, Angel and Demons followed in 2009.

The third book is The Lost Symbol, written by Dan Brown but still to get a cinematic adaptation.

Inferno is a mild action drama part of a proven franchise that appeals to Dan Brown fans and people who prefer their action films not too violent.