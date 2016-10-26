Alstonville's 'inspirational' show

INSPIRIATIONAL: Nick Fredericksen (left), from Kilcoy in Queensland, at last year's Alstonville show. He lost an arm in a farm accident as a child.

IT'S SHOWTIME at Alstonville, and president of the Alstonville Agricultural Society, Sam Stephens, said he wants it to be an "inspirational" experience.

But, on top of that, there will be the fun of sideshow alley, the entertainment of Ashton's Circus and the rides.

The 128th annual Alstonville show starts on Friday, October 28, and continues on Saturday, October 29.

Mr Stephens said show-goers can get inspiration from the likes of local gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer, Jacqueline Freney, who will open the show at the official ceremony to be held at noon on Saturday.

Also Queenslander Nick Fredriksen, who lost an arm in an accident on the family farm as an eight-year-old, will be competing in the woodchop competition.

Mr Stephens said that while agriculture generally has had some tough times in recent years, the likes for Freney and Fredriksen were an "inspiration to everyone".

"They have had some challenges, but they get on with life," he said.

Fredriksen's father was a competitive woodchopper, and would give Nick and his brother a half-cut block at shows and they would have to finish the cut to get a showbag.

"That was his way of keeping us out of his hair while he competed," he said.

Nick started competing at the age of 10.

Freney, who has cerebral palsy, won eight gold medals - the most by an Australian at a single games - in various events in the pool at the London 2012 games, and later received a Medal of the Order of Australia.

Mr Stephens said he would like to encourage youth to get involved in agriculture and the varied opportunities it offers.

He particularly encouraged those who live on the coast to visit the show, which still has agriculture at its core, with cattle judging, horse events, cattle dog trials, poultry and bull riding.

There are five girls vying for the title of Alstonville Showgirl: Chelsea Law, 18, who is an administrative assistant; Brooke Convey, 19, veterinary nurse; Emily Gilbert, 20, childcare educator; Karina Olive, 19, administrative assistant; Tehla Levin, 24, a student.

Five girls are competing for the title of the junior Miss Showgirl: Georgia Worboys, Rebecca Hunter, Joanne Hunter, Imahn Pholi and Khetala Heuston.

The winner of the showgirl competition will be announced at the official opening at noon on Saturday.