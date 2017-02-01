Alstonville teen witnessed Lord of the Rings cast reunion

CAST: From left, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean, John Rhys-Davies and (front row) Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd in a scene from the movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001).

FIVE of the original cast of The Lord of the Rings met in the US on Monday night in Los Angeles in a meeting that has gone viral on social media, and one 16-year old Alstonville teenager was there to see it all happen.

Fans have gone into overdrive over this as the gathering is an unofficial celebration of the 15th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001).

CAST: From left, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean, John Rhys-Davies and (front row) Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd in a scene from the movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Orlando Bloom (who played Legolas), Elijah Wood (Frodo), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Dominic Monaghan (Meriadoc Brandybuck, or Merry), and Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn) met for an evening of fun.

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

But another cast team was at the same LA venue, the young group of actors of Captain Fantastic (2016), including Alstonville teen Nicholas Hamilton.

The 16 year old Altonville High student lived every Lord of the Rings dream by witnessing the reunion, thanks to his close friendship with Viggo Mortensen, who had main roles in both films.

Hamilton joked in a post on his Instagram account about a possible merger of both films as a Captain Fantastic sequel.

"#CaptainFantastic sequel announced... CAPTAIN FANTASTIC 2: MIDDLE-EARTH #LOTR #LORDOFCAPTAINFANTASTIC (sic)," he posted.

#CaptainFantastic sequel announced... CAPTAIN FANTASTIC 2: MIDDLE-EARTH #LOTR #LORDOFCAPTAINFANTASTIC A photo posted by Nicholas Hamilton (@nicholas.hamilton) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:33am PST

The Lord of the Rings reunion has gone viral on Facebook this morning as fans of the franchise have made the story one of the most popular today.