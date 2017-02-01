Alstonville teen witnessed Lord of the Rings cast reunion

FIVE of the original cast of The Lord of the Rings met in the US on Monday night in Los Angeles in a meeting that has gone viral on social media, and one 16-year old Alstonville teenager was there to see it all happen.
Fans have gone into overdrive over this as the gathering is an unofficial celebration of the 15th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001).
Orlando Bloom (who played Legolas), Elijah Wood (Frodo), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Dominic Monaghan (Meriadoc Brandybuck, or Merry), and Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn) met for an evening of fun.
But another cast team was at the same LA venue, the young group of actors of Captain Fantastic (2016), including Alstonville teen Nicholas Hamilton.
The 16 year old Altonville High student lived every Lord of the Rings dream by witnessing the reunion, thanks to his close friendship with Viggo Mortensen, who had main roles in both films.
Hamilton joked in a post on his Instagram account about a possible merger of both films as a Captain Fantastic sequel.
"#CaptainFantastic sequel announced... CAPTAIN FANTASTIC 2: MIDDLE-EARTH #LOTR #LORDOFCAPTAINFANTASTIC (sic)," he posted.
The Lord of the Rings reunion has gone viral on Facebook this morning as fans of the franchise have made the story one of the most popular today.