Alstonville receives state of the art fire truck

AND ITS RED: Fire Rescue NSW Alstonville captain Jeff Snow, fire fighters David Jackson and Natalie Curran with the new Mercedes Benz appliance, referred to as a Class 2 pumper, at the Alstonvile Fire Station.

NORTHERN NSW Parliamentary Secretary Adam Marshall handed over the keys to a brand new $310,000 class 2 pumper (fire truck) to the Alstonville Fire & Rescue Station team.

Mr Franklin praised the Alstonville firefighters,

"The Alstonville station is one of only nine Fire & Rescue NSW first responder units across the state," Mr Franklin said.

"This is all on top of their regular fire and hazardous materials response capabilities, which sees them respond to around 150 call-outs each year.

"The work that they do to keep up with their training and expertise needs to be matched with the very best appliances and equipment that we can possibly afford,” he said.

Fire & Rescue NSW Zone Commander Greg Lewis said the most important thing was that crews could respond safely and come back safely on a fire fighting vehicle with all the latest bells and whistles on it.

Superintendent Lewis said it was more ergonomic and stored a large amount of equipment as well as having the latest technological advancements needed to fight fires.

"They are a good asset and they are liked by the firefighters,” he said.

"The layout of the cabin is a lot bigger, it has a lot more capabilities for IT inside as well as the operation of the pump and the advancement of the storage capability.

"We are all busy, but fingers crossed.

"Because if we are going out someone is in trouble.

"But we would like to see no fire incidents but unfortunately that is our world.”

Fire Rescue NSW Alstonville captain Jeff Snow, who has served the community for 41 years, said the vehicle would be a great asset to the community because it would be mean getting to and from the jobs quicker, and ease pump operations.