Alleged drug driver who caused fatal crash in court

A POLICE pharmacologist will give evidence in the case against a Queensland man who was allegedly high on ice and cannabis when he caused a fatal crash on the Pacific Highway.

Steven Mark Farquhar, of Bellbird Park, faces 13 charges including two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death which relate to a fatal crash near Broadwater in 2015.

Police allege that now 33-year-old was on the wrong side of the road when his white Isuzu D-Max was involved in a head on collision just before 9.30am on July 7, 2015.

A woman in her 60s, Saroja Basavaraj, was killed in the crash, and three others, Lakshmi, Suresh, and Shivali Bangalore, were seriously injured.

Toxicology tests later revealed Farquhar was under the influence of both methylamphetamine and cannabis while driving.

He was refused bail following his arrest in 2015.

Farquhar also faces six counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, and not keeping to the left of an oncoming vehicle.

In Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, the matter was adjourned until April 26 where NSW Police pharmacologist Dr Judith Perl will give evidence via video link.

Farquhar is then expected to be committed for sentencing or trial. He has yet to enter a plea.