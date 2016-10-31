All dressed up, but nowhere to go in Lismore: LETTER

A letter writer says it is disappointing that no cafes are open in Lismore after 9.30pm.

I OFTEN go to a show or performance at the City Hall in Lismore, and afterwards my friends and I would like to go and have coffee, maybe something to eat, such as a cheese plate which requires no cooking, but there's nothing open.

It's a bit of a let down to have been to something so fabulous, where you leave on a high, only to find home is your only option.

Maybe when there's a show on, one of the cafes or restaurants could stay open later, advertise this either at the City Hall or in the paper, and reap the benefits of the crowds.

They could take it in turns to do this.

Lismore is trying to promote itself, but having nowhere to go at 9.30pm is a bit weird.

Ballina has The Point, which is open till late.

P. Wright,

Wardell.