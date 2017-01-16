All about style at Ballina show and shine

ALL ABOUT STYLE: Damien Veness, from Boat Harbour, with his 1955 DeSoto which he showed at the North Coast Street Machine's Show and Shine in Ballina last Sunday.

IT'S all about style, for Damien Veness from Boat Harbour.

That's why the keen car tinkerer spent six months tracking down a 1955 DeSoto Fireflite Sportsman for him to restore.

He's had the car now for five years, ending his search when he found the vehicle he wanted in the United States.

He said it was in "average" condition when he imported it back to his home near Lismore.

But that's just what he wanted.

Mr Veness has been keen on cars since he got his licence.

He has done all the mechanical and panel work in restoring the DeSoto, which is part of the Chrysler family, but handed over the paint work to someone else.

He said he liked this particular car because of its "unique" look.

It's cost him a few bob to get the car to the pristine condition it is today, including a conversion of the left-hand US drive to an Australian right-hand drive.

And while no doubt he has added value to the car through his work, Mr Veness doesn't want to talk about the money.

It's not about that, he said.

"This is a passion of mine," he said.

"I just enjoy doing it."

He had the car on show at the 27th annual North Coast Street Machine's Show and Shine in Ballina last Sunday.

The show featured a variety of cars, from hot rods and street machines to classics.

It wasn't all about speed, with a couple of Volkswagen Kombi vans on display as well as a few campervans which are built more for comfort rather than speed.

President of the car club, Steven Fitness, said the event attracted 285 vehicles, which is the most the show has seen in recent times.

And that was particularly impressive, he said, as the club had word some vehicle owners from south-east Queensland didn't want to show their cars because of the forecast stormy weather.

Without having access to the gate figures, Mr Fitness said the crowd also was one of the biggest the event has seen, with the Ballina Rugby League Club's car park filling early, and event-goers forced to park along Bentinck St and well along Owen St just over from Kingsford Smith Park.

It cost $5 for an adult to get in, and $1 for children, but the proceeds of the event will be donated to the charity Jodie's Inspiration, founded by the late Jodie McRae to raise money for oncology services in Lismore.