Ahoy! The Wooden Boat Festival is on its way

Members of the Richmond River Rowing & Sailing Club admire Mark Pierce's boat Northbridge Junior, ahead of the 2017 Wooden Boat Festival on Australia Day. Back row, from left, is Mark Pierce, Jacqueline Heap, Commodore Phil Robbins and James Kalaf. At front, from left, is Tony Pullyn, George Renault, David Bowler, Geoff Benson and Maurice Renault.

THERE'S something special about building and sailing a wooden boat and everyone is welcome to come along to the Richmond River Rowing & Sailing Club on Australia Day and find out why.

Open to all wooden boat owners and enthusiasts, the annual regatta on the Richmond River at Ballina features sailing dinghies and trailer sailors, rowing skiffs, and all manner of timber craft.

According to RRRSC commodore Phil Robbins, these boats hold a special place in the club's heart.

He said the club's fourth Wooden Boat Festival would include a sail past at 11am in front of the club house which directly faced the river.

"It's a great chance to see some wonderful wooden craft," he said.

"We have some wonderful boats which have been meticulously restored, as well as charming older boats including some built from scratch."

Mr Robbins said the family-friendly event was free to attend.

"Everyone is welcome to come down and look at the boats," he said.

"There will also be a sausage sizzle."