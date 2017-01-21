29°
News

Agents desperate for stock as homebuyers circle region

Chris Calcino | 21st Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Coorabell houses had a whopping median sale price of $1.4 million.
Coorabell houses had a whopping median sale price of $1.4 million. Andy Dean Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOPES of an influx of Northern Rivers properties hitting the market over the summer and spring period proved futile this year, with owners holding onto their homes despite high prices.

CoreLogic RP Data's latest Market Trends report shows that has translated to strong returns for those who did opt to sell.

Coorabell was home to the priciest houses in the Lismore, Ballina, Byron, Kyogle and Richmond Valley with a median sale price of $1.4 million.

Ewingsdale ($1.17 million), Byron Bay ($1 million), Myocum ($952,000) and Federal ($950,000) - all falling within the Byron local government area - rounded out the top five.

For the Ballina region, Tintenbar was the most expensive suburb for houses with a $920,000 median sale price.

Richmond Hill topped the Lismore region with $645,000 and Evans Head's $498,750 price tag was the highest for Richmond Valley, while Kyogle commanded just $250,000 for its median house price.

The median unit price in Suffolk Park hit $630,000, followed by Byron Bay on $620,000, Lennox Head at $595,000, Brunswick Head with $537,500 and Ocean Shores' $458,400.

Sellers in Richmond Valley suburb Broadwater had a big payday, with house prices jumping 37.2% over the year to October.

East Lismore unit prices lifted 27.4% over the same period.

It was a sadder story for houses in Kyogle suburb Geneva, which dropped 18.9% in value, and units in Casino, whose prices tags decreased 23.2%.

Wal Murray and Co First National residential sales consultant Gary Wells said just about anything going on the market was being quickly snapped up.

"Things are very busy at the moment," he said.

"There's not enough stock and there's a lot of buyers looking at a very limited supply.

"For those of us who have been around for 20 years or more, these are the lowest stock levels we have seen, and there is a good number of buyers.

"Believe it or not, it is across the board.

"Even those in the higher range are getting very good interest."

Continuing the theme of last year, Mr Wells said he still had his fingers crossed for more properties to come up for sale.

"We are hoping for more stock, but we were hoping for that at the start of spring-summer when we normally get a lot more," he said.

"But it didn't happen.

"It is just simply hope with nothing there to back it up."

Lismore houses were on the market for an average of just 29 days before being bought, while Suffolk Park were changing hands after 31 days of listing.

Ewingsdale houses were a tougher sell, remaining up for grabs for an average 170 days before finding new owners, while Casino units stayed on the market for a whopping 212 days on average.

New Brighton had the Northern Rivers' most expensive median rent for houses at $850, with Byron Bay $600-a-week price making it the dearest for units.

SUBURBS TO WATCH

COORABELL

Size: About 21 sq km.

Predominant age group: 45-64 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: More than $4000 a month.

Ownership: 63% of homes owner-occupied.

EWINGSDALE

Size: About 18 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: More than $4000 a month.

Ownership: 71.9% of homes owner-occupied.

BYRON BAY

Size: About 20 sq km.

Predominant age group: 25-34 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 54.3% of homes owner-occupied.

TINTENBAR

Size: About 20 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $3000-$4000 a month.

Ownership: 81.3% of homes owner-occupied.

RICHMOND HILL

Size: About 6 sq km.

Predominant age group: 55-64 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1000-$1400 a month.

Ownership: 93.4% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data

ARM NEWSDESK

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers property real estate

Just In

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

KATE O'Neill gives us the lowdown on the best buys and the new produce available from Northern Rivers growers.

High achievers honoured at Australia Day Awards

Lismore's 2017 Australia Day Ambassador, chef David Bitton.

15 new citizens to be welcomed and 27 exceptional citizens honoured.

Tribute to much-loved Alstonville healer

MUCH LOVED: Alstonville chiropractor Shaun Cashman is remembered as a man with zest for life, who loved his wife and three children with all his heart.

"He loved his kids and his family ... we had a really nice life”

'More sick people will be jailed': Confusion over medical cannabis

There is ongoing confusion about the legalities surrounding medical cannabis.

Is it legal? Where can you get it? What are your rights?

Local Partners

High achievers honoured at Australia Day Awards

FIFTEEN new citizens to be welcomed and 27 exceptional citizens and groups honoured.

41-year-old playgroup under threat of closing down

Ballina Little Pelicans Playgroup needs a new coordinator as soon as possible.

This popular group for parents and children could be forced to shut

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Chillies should be available at your local farmers' market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Chillies, figs, finger limes, eggplants are ripe for the eating

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

CASINO: McAuliffe Park in Hickey St is the venue for the new markets.

Check out the new Casino Riverside Markets this weekend

Ten fantastic things to do this week

BUILD UP: More than a million building pieces will be featured in the different displays and spaces featured in this weekend's Brick Event at Lismore City Hall.

This has to be the most varied list we have ever published

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US and his latest role in the high-tech cop drama APB.

  • TV

  • 21st Jan 2017 7:00 AM

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Chillies should be available at your local farmers' market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Chillies, figs, finger limes, eggplants are ripe for the eating

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Behind-the-scenes on the Northern Rivers

Olivia Newton-John and Gregg Cave at Gaia Retreat & Spa. Photo Contributed

The latest goss from our region

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

Idina Menzel's son "hates" his mother's most famous film 'Frozen'

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

A Private Oasis In Town Byron Bay

38 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

CONTACT HELEN HUNTLY-BARRATT 0412 332 232 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION or helen@byronbayfn.com A superb revival of this 1970s architectural, Miami influenced cottage.

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $685,000 to...

CONTACT OLIVER ALDRIDGE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0421 171 499 or oliver@byronbayfn.com Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

Unit 16/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure and Near New Storage Shed

Unit 14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and...

For Sale - Secure &amp; Modern Storage Shed

Unit 15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure Storage Shed In Industrial Estate

Unit 10/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $97,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Modern and Secure Storage Shed

Unit 9/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $87,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 or tara@byronbayfn.com This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly onto the...

Agents desperate for stock as homebuyers circle region

Coorabell houses had a whopping median sale price of $1.4 million.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

7 quirky Airbnb homes on the Northern Rivers

Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse

Stay in a shipping container or treehouse for your next holiday

Controversial Iron Gates development renamed

Raine and Horne

Peaceful, pristine and perfect is the new motto for Iron Gates

'That’s the nature of commercial reality': Lismore council

GAME CHANGER: The $13 million proposal by Quest proposal is for a three-storey complex featuring 41 serviced apartments, 53 on-site carparks, 24-hour on-site management, a gymnasium and modern guest facilities.

"It's a shame the development is no longer on the table"

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!